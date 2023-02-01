The Flash is “one of the best superhero movies” James Gunn’s ever seen

After unveiling the first DCU slate, which is subtitled ‘Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,’ it’s clear to see that there are plenty of promising new movies and TV series in the works over at DC headquarters. However, despite sunsetting the DCEU in its current form, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, was full of praise for one of the last films on the old slate: The Flash movie.

Speaking to press at the slate announcement, he said (via ComicBook), “The Flash was fuccking amazing. It’s one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I’m really excited for everybody to see it.”

After a series of delays, The Flash release date is set for June 16, 2023. It’s one of three 2023 movies from the DCEU that are scheduled to be released this year, alongside Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2.

The official synopsis for the adventure movie, which is also set to feature the return of Batman actors Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Adam West (via archive footage) is as follows: “The Flash travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse.”

It’s expected that the time-travel movie will help set the scene for a soft reboot in the DC universe. For more heroism, check out our guides to the Batman movies and Superman movies.