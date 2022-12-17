The Penguin show release date speculation and more on Batman spin off

When will The Penguin show release date be, and what else can we expect from The Batman spin off series? After the critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’s The Batman thriller movie, it was announced that one of the movie’s villains would be getting his very own HBO spin off TV series.

That Batman villain was none other than Collin Farrell’s Penguin, otherwise known as Oswald Cobblepot (or, Oz for short). In the superhero movie, Penguin is one of Batman’s adversaries who he has to get through on his search for The Riddler. He is part of one of the best scenes in the action movie; the epic car chase in which Batman pursues him through Gotham’s rain-soaked streets.

Farrell’s performance came in for huge amounts of praise, and he was undoubtedly one of the highlights in a movie brimming with highlights. Then, the news broke that The Penguin would be getting his own follow-up spin off show. So, we’ve put all the details together on The Penguin show release date, plot, cast, and more.

The Penguin show release date speculation

The Penguin show release date has not been confirmed, and more than that, it’s hard to make an educated guess on what The Penguin release date will be. That’s because we have no indication of when filming on the series is due to start, making it hard to put a date to when the thriller series might debut.

However, we relish a challenge. Given that talk around the series is continuing, it’s a pretty safe assumption that filming on The Penguin will commence at some point in 2023. If that is the case, then we can expect The Penguin series to drop at some point in 2024 (or, 2025 at the very latest).

That means it would it could come in the same year as The Batman 2 release date, which would be a satisfying double whammy. Or, it could be the bridge in-between The Batman and The Batman 2.

The Penguin show cast

As it stands, The Penguin show cast is a rather short one. In fact, there’s only one on-screen name attached so far: Colin Farrell as The Penguin himself. Obviously, Farrell played the character in the dark superhero movie and as The Penguin series is a spin off of that, he will be the star of the show.

Who is in The Penguin show cast?

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

It goes without saying that this list will only grow and grow, but not until we get more news about the start date for production and filming because, as it stands, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about exactly what format the series is going to take and when it’s going to release. When more news around casting does drop, we’ll be here to keep you up to date.

Is The Penguin show a The Batman spin off?

The Penguin show is a spin off of The Batman, and it’ll follow the misadventures and bad deeds of Oswald Cobblepot, played by Colin Farrell, reprising his role from The Batman movie, where he acted as a secondary antagonist.

So, we know it’ll be set in Matt Reeves’s rain-soaked version of Gotham. But, we don’t know exactly how connected The Penguin show will be to the story of Pattinson’s Batman more broadly. Maybe we’ll see Alfred Pennyworth, or James Gordon, or maybe even the caped crusader himself. The truth is, we don’t know yet because we don’t know exactly how connected the story will be to the rest of The Batman.

The Penguin show plot speculation

One of the biggest questions about the Batman spin-off series is what The Penguin show plot will focus on. Leading on from the end of The Batman, it was revealed that the mobster was not the informant, and was more of a mid-level worker for Falcone so that sets up the start of the plot for The Penguin show.

After the death of Falcone, The Penguin show could go anywhere with Farrell’s character. The most likely outcome is that The Penguin show plot will focus on his ascent to becoming the high-level crime lord we know from the comics.

Confirming this, The Batman producer Dylan Clark told SFX magazine, “We’re doing [a spin off] with Colin [Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot], seeing Oz rise to power, almost like a Scarface story.”

He continued, “it’s exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie, so that you’ll go back to the movie [and say], ‘Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this’.”

Farrell himself also touched on The Penguin plot when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight. He said, “we have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off, I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film. We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn-off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.”

The Penguin show trailer speculation

Unfortunately, there is no The Penguin show trailer as it stands because the series hasn’t yet shot a single frame of footage. Given that we seem to be a decent way off the beginning of principal photography, there won’t be any images or trailers for a fair amount of time.

When a release date is confirmed, and filming begins, we’ll get a much better idea of when The Penguin trailer will drop. Until then, we’re still very much in the dark.

How many episodes will The Penguin show have?

The Penguin show is expected to be a limited series for HBO, made up of six-to-eight individual episodes. Farrell confirmed this to Comicbook.com, when he spoke about “a six or eight-hour journey” for The Penguin.

The TV series is also expected to only last for one season. However, when it gets to the end of its run we might still get to see more of The Penguin, and he might show up in The Batman 2 when it releases.

How to watch The Penguin show

The Penguin show will debut on HBO, and will be available to watch on the HBO streaming service.

For more on The Batman, check out our ranking of the best Batman actors. Or, swap franchises, and take a look at our picks for the best MCU characters.