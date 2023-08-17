Jamie Dornan tried to be a Superman actor in hilarious audition

Jamie Dornan is currently unable to do the rounds for his latest film due to the ongoing industrial action, but one past interview has revealed a surprising fact about his proximity to the DCU: Dornan once auditioned to be the Man of Steel in the DCU.

But how close did he come to making it onto our best Superman actors list? Well, not as close as his agent would have liked. The Irish actor, who’s in one of Netflix‘s new movies, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot (the latest DCU victim) said it took place around 12 years ago.

In an interview conducted before the Actors Strike, Dornan explained he was up for one of the best DC characters but that it, as we know, went to Henry Cavill. This means he was auditioning for the Zack Snyder movies.

“The only one I’ve actually auditioned for was Superman,” he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “That was way back when Henry Cavill got cast. That’s probably 12 years ago or something.” He then went on to admit that while there was no super suit there for him to try on for the taping, he brought his own, “Was that a mistake? They were Superman pajamas, they weren’t like an actual suit.”

“I got nowhere near putting the suit on and I actually don’t think I’ve had meetings with heads of studios that do those things,” Dornan continued, “I never got deep into any audition process for any of them back in the day.” We have to say, we think Dornan was better suited for his creepy turn in one of the UK’s best thriller series, The Fall, than Clark Kent.

