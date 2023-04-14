Henry Cavill made one necessary change to his Superman suit

Henry Cavill may be out when it comes to DCU Superman movies — and as Geralt in Netflix‘s The Witcher TV series — but he likely doesn’t miss absolutely everything about being Clark Kent.

The Enola Holmes actor wore the iconic red cape multiple times: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, and for a short cameo in the Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam.

His suit changed over the years and looked pretty incredible, but Cavill had to request one tweak.

Cavill explained to Seth Meyers the superhero movie suit took 15-20 minutes to take off and put back on again, which was no good for the star’s poor bladder.

“I spoke to the costume designer, ‘The first suit was great and I loved it, but just creatively, I would really like to be able to pee this time,’ ” Cavill said. “‘Whenever I choose.’ “

Cavill is on our speculative list of who will be the next James Bond, and we’re sure a snazzy tailored suit would be preferable when it comes to bathroom trips.

