Warner Bros is reportedly testing two cuts of The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is one of the most anticipated DCEU movies of 2022, and apparently, Warner Bros isn’t taking any chances with the action movie not ending with a bang. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is testing two cuts of The Batman – one of which features an A list actor who is yet to be revealed.

“Last month, the Internet went a little crazy about Barry Keoghan maybe, maybe not, playing the Joker in Matt Reeves’s upcoming The Batman,” the publication reported. “Don’t look to us for answers on that one. But we can tell you this: Multiple sources tell us that Warner Bros. has been testing two different cuts of The Batman, one with a certain actor, one without.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the studio has now made a decision about this mystery cut and is moving into the next stage of production. “The final test screening occurred last week, with the decision now made as to which version the studio likes, says one source,” the publication writes.

Currently, there are no details about what either of these cuts are about or who the prominent actor featured in one of them is. As The Hollywood Reporter states, many fans think that Keoghan, last seen in the MCU movie the Eternals, is set to play Batman‘s nemesis – the Joker in a future film, meaning we will likely see him at the end of The Batman. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet. We will keep you posted as we learn more.

What we know about the upcoming thriller movie is that its cast and crew promises that it will be “radically different” from past entries to Batman’s cinematic franchise. The film will show a “disillusioned” young Bruce Wayne during the early days of his crime-fighting career. Robert Pattinson will be playing the part of Gotham’s caped crusader, and the villain he will be facing is The Riddler, played by Paul Dano – not the Joker. Zoë Kravitz is portraying Catwoman, Colin Farrell is set to play The Penguin, and Jeffery Wright will appear as Commissioner Gordon.

Only time will tell what the chosen cut of The Batman looks like or which actor will appear on the big screen. Luckily fans won’t have to wait long to find out. The Batman is scheduled to swoop into theatres on March 4, 2022.