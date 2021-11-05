The Batman deleted synopsis calls Robert Pattinson “disillusioned”

It looks like Gotham’s caped crusader will be going through something of an existential crisis in Matt Reeves’ upcoming action movie, The Batman. According to a now-deleted synopsis for the DCEU film, released on Warner Bros UK’s website, Robert Pattinson will play a “disillusioned” Bruce Wayne who questions his own use of violence and anger when fighting crime.

As shared by Collider, Warner’s deleted synopsis reads: “The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorised Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realisation that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

The detailed synopsis has since been taken down by the studio, replaced by a less story-oriented description that instead highlights the film’s actors. If the past synopsis is anything to go by though Reeves promises to give us a thriller movie that fully dives into the inner workings of Batman, showing the famed hero in a light we haven’t seen before.

During CinemaCon in August 2021, Robert Pattison promised that his take on Batman would be “radically different” at it seems like he will live up to his word. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Reeves has also mentioned how he thinks this upcoming take on the caped crusader “could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

In the trailer for The Batman, we saw that the mentioned serial killer in the synopsis will be the DC villain Edward Nashton, also known as The Riddler (Paul Dano). After The Riddler starts killing the people of Gotham, Bruce must face the ugly mirror of what his vengeance has turned him into and go down a path of self-discovery.

Alongside Pattison and Dano, Andy Serkis will play the part of Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Colin Ferrell will portray The Penguin. Only time will tell how Pattinson’s disillusioned Batman will resolve his demons. Stay tuned for updates.

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022. While we wait on more thrilling news, why not look over our guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.