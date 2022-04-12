The Batman coming to streaming earlier than planned

After a blistering box-office performance, which has seen The Batman take in over $735 million so far worldwide, Warner Bros has announced that fans of the Caped Crusader will be able to watch Robert Pattinson in action on the small screen very soon. The superhero detective movie is coming to streaming service HBO Max a little earlier than we initially expected, which is great news!

The Batman has received rave reviews, wowing audiences with its epic action set pieces, a depiction of a gritty Gotham City, and the way it has offered a unique spin on iconic Batman villains. Robert Pattinson has been praised for his portrayal of the titular vigilante, and plans are reportedly already in motion for The Batman 2.

If you’re anything like us, you probably watched The Batman on the big screen a few times already, and will be excited to see the famous Dark Knight in the comfort of your own home. Well, if you have access to HBO Max, you’ll be able to stream the latest Batman movie from April 18.

The Batman was released in cinemas on March 4, 2022, and has enjoyed a lucrative theatrical run since. But, all good things must come to an end, and Warner clearly feels now is the time to put the action movie on its streaming platform.

Those who subscribe to HBO Max will be able to watch the movie on April 18. The Batman will then air on HBO for general audiences on April 23 at 8pm EST.

Warner made the smart move of delaying The Batman to capitalise on box-office potential, and chose not to go for the same-day streaming release strategy they utilised for movies like Wonder Woman 1984 in the past.

The Batman now currently holds the crown of the highest-grossing movie of 2022. Its comic book movie rivals are waiting in the wings though, with Doctor Strange 2 just around the corner.