The Batman 2 release date – everything we know about Robert Pattinson’s next adventure

When will The Batman 2 be released? The criminals of Gotham City best watch out because The Batman is finally here. Grounded, moody, and bloody brilliant Matt Reeves’ new take on the Dark Knight is a stylish tour de force that reinvents Batman for a new generation.

Set just two years into Bruce Wayne’s campaign against the superstitious and cowardly criminals of Gotham the film sees him tackle his greatest enemy yet, The Riddler. This puzzle-obsessed serial killer pushes Batman to his limits. Can the Caped Crusader triumph? Well, we’re not telling. After all what good’s a riddle when everyone knows the answer.

Still, if you’re here you’re looking for a different kind of information. You want to know if we’re going to get a sequel. Well, you’ve come to the right place! Here’s everything we know about The Batman 2, but a word of warning before you read on there are spoilers for The Batman below so make sure you’ve seen it before you dive into this guide.

The Batman 2 release date: When will The Batman 2 be Out?

The Batman 2 hasn’t been officially announced yet, so it doesn’t have a release date. Reeves has said, though, that talks have begun about the sequel, so we know it’s happening.

That said, if we were to think like the world’s greatest detective, based on the first film’s production time of about two or three years (ignoring the Ben Affleck pre-production fiasco), we wouldn’t expect to see Batman return until at least 2024.

Producer Dylan Clark has promised the film will be here in the next five years, so at least we have a very rough time frame for when the Caped Crusader may return.

The Batman 2 plot: What will Happen in Batman 2?

There are a few directions a sequel to The Batman could go. The first and most obvious involve a certain Arkham inmate who befriends The Riddler at the end of the movie. It doesn’t take the world’s greatest detective to figure out the likely identity of that particular character, although nothing is certain; then again, that’s par for the course with him.

Pattinson has said he’d like to adapt Death in the Family, in which that character plays a significant role, so maybe that’ll pay off in the next film? Still, The Batman impressed us by zigging when we expected it to zag, so perhaps we won’t see Batman face off against you know who.

The other potential story beats we can see being explored in a sequel involve the Court of Owls and Bane. The Court of Owls is alluded to several times during The Batman with The Riddler trying to expose the corrupt foundations of Gotham.

The story arc that introduced the Court, by Scot Snyder and Gregg Cappulo, explored this concept in detail, revealing the Owls had had a hand (or Talon) in Gotham from the very beginning.

While The Riddler’s ire was focused on those feasting on the carcass of the Wayne’s Renewal Project, it’s possible that the Gotham elite he targeted were members of this secret society without him even realising. Perhaps following the villain’s attack, he’s upset things to the point the Court feels it needs to take action and get rid of a pointy-eared vigilante poking around in their business.

The last dangling plot thread involves Bane, who you’ll either remember as the hulking brute who helped Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin or as Tahlia Ghul’s masked muscle in The Dark Knight Rises. While Bane doesn’t make an appearance in The Batman it seems the drug Venom that grants him his super-strength does.

During the final fight scene, when Batman’s incapacitated, we see Bruce struggling to get to his feet. Desperate and running out of options, he injects himself with a green liquid that gives him back his strength but leaves him in a rage-filled state, with Gordon and Catwoman having to convince him to stop beating the villain.

This drug shares many qualities with Venom and seems to be The Batman universe’s equivalent of the super steroid. It’s possible the next Batman movie could adapt elements from Batman: Venom which saw the vigilante grappling with drug addiction, or it could just be a precursor to a full-blown Bane appearance.

The Batman 2 cast: Who’ll Be In The Batman 2?

It wouldn’t be a Batman movie without the Batman, so let’s take Robert Pattinson’s return as red. Similarly, we can’t imagine this version of Bruce coping well without his support network of Alfred (Andy Serkis) and Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) so let’s presume they’ll be back too.

The Penguin managed to avoid being put on ice at the end of the film as well, and Colin Farrell’s been pretty open about wanting to explore the character more in future, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he came waddling out of the shadows once again.

Will Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) return? We hope so, but last we saw, she’d driven off into the sunset, seemingly to start over in Bludhaven. Of course, the two cities aren’t too far away from each other, and if the Bat needed her, we think the cat would come out to play.

The big question is of course who’ll be the sequel’s big villain? We’ve had a few thoughts on that but let’s just say Reeves has left himself a number of options.

The Batman 2 trailer: Does The Batman 2 have a trailer?

If you think there’s a trailer for The Batman 2 at this point, you could do with a check-up at Arkham. In all seriousness, though The Batman 2 hasn’t even been officially announced yet, let alone started filming, you might as well get comfy. It’s going to be a long wait for footage.

That’s everything we know about the potential Batman sequel. Check out our Batman actors ranking if you want more hot takes on the Caped Crusader.

The Batman is in cinemas now.