Peacemaker coming to Sky and Now TV in UK on March 22

It is time to get ready to promote peace and eliminate everyone who disagrees because the DC series Peacemaker is finally heading to the UK. Taking to social media, director James Gunn revealed that The Suicide Squad spin-off TV series has been picked up by Sky and is scheduled to release on March 22, 2022, on the streaming service NOW TV.

A UK release date for the eight-parter series has been a long time coming. Telling the story of the anti-superhero Peacemaker (John Cena), first seen on the big screen in Gunn’s acclaimed 2021 action movie The Suicide Squad, the show was first released on HBO on January 13, 2022, across the US. Since its release, the series has garnered mass praise, currently holding an impressive rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has already been renewed for a second season.

So, needless to say, DC fans in the UK have been anxiously waiting to get in on all the hype, and now we have firm confirmation from Gunn himself that the wait is almost over.

Taking to Twitter, the director posted the trailer for his series along with the caption: “The wait is over UK. We’ve heard you, and I’m thrilled to announce Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on SkyTV and NOW.”

The wait is over UK. We’ve heard you and I’m thrilled to announce #Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on @SkyTV and @NOW pic.twitter.com/h8TOrPoNm8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2022

Gunn then revealed that the exact release date for the UK premiere of his show is March 22. So it looks like Peacemaker will soon become a worldwide sensation.

Peacemaker Funko Pop! $29.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Besides working on season 2 for the show, the director has teased that he has more Suicide Squad spin-off ideas in mind. So who knows? We may be getting a Ratcatcher series in the future too.

For more DC TV, here is our guide to the Arrowverese