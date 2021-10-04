James Gunn is working on a secret DCEU project after Peacemaker

James Gunn has revealed that he doesn’t plan to leave the DCEU anytime soon. Following his success with the critically acclaimed action movie The Suicide Squad, the director has been keeping busy. Recently he wrapped production on the upcoming DC TV series Peacemaker and is in pre-production for the MCU flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, despite his booked schedule, Gunn took to social media and confirmed that he is now developing another DC project.

After posting a couples picture, celebrating his six-year anniversary with girlfriend Jennifer Holland (American Horror Story) on Instagram, a conversation with fans broke out on the post’s comments. There the director revealed that he was working on a secret project that was in early development. Gunn then confirmed the news of his new DC production on Twitter after a fan asked if he was finished with The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, starring John Cena. When asked if he was working on anything else for the DCEU, Gunn responded: “Yes, I’m developing another DC project besides Peacemaker.”

Unfortunately, the director also confirmed that the mysterious and untitled DC project wouldn’t be announced at DC FanDome this year, leaving many fans curious about his future plans.

While Gunn might not be willing to discuss his big plans just yet, the director has previously mentioned his interest in producing more Suicide Squad spin-off series and movies focusing on different characters, as well as making a Peacemaker season 2 if given the chance. However, considering Gunn’s busy schedule, it looks like we will have to wait on the DC news front.

Yes, I’m developing another DC project besides Peacemaker. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2021

The director is currently deep in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to be released in 2023. It seems unlikely that Gunn will throw himself into another big project until then. While we wait on updates, DC fans can look forward to Peacemaker, which is scheduled to release on the streaming service HBO Max in January 2022.