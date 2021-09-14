James Gunn wants to make Peacemaker season 2

The first spin-off TV series following James Gunn’s big DCEU debut with The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is set to premiere on the streaming service HBO Max in January 2022. However, despite the series only dropping next year, Gunn has already confirmed that he’d be on board to make a season 2.

The upcoming DC series, Peacemaker, will follow Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena in Gunn’s action movie The Suicide Squad. Although the character, who is willing to murder anyone for his country, seemingly died during the film, the post-credits scenes showed the antihero very much alive and in a coma – setting up his appearance for the new solo series. At the moment, plot details for the show are being kept under wraps. However, it’s expected that the character’s origins and subsequent missions will be explored during its eight-episode run time.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn revealed that he is already open to making future seasons for the show, as long as the first is well received. However, the director went on to say that the decision will ultimately be up to Warner Bros. “I would like to do a season 2,” Gunn said. “They just have to tell me that they want to do it.”

Gunn wrote all eight episodes for the upcoming show’s first season, directing five while serving as showrunner for the series. He has also hinted that he already has some plans for season 2’s potential story. Tweeting a response to a fan question back in May, the director wrote that he has a mysterious character that he wants to introduce into Peacemaker’s future plotline.

Yes. Saving someone for season two… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2021

Despite Gunn’s future narrative plans, a season 2 for Peacemaker hasn’t been announced, and no official agreements between the director and Warner Bro’s have been made. If the series does get renewed, Gunn would have some major scheduling to do. The director will be busy throughout 2022, having his hands full with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

