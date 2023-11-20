Harley Quinn season 5 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

Despite its original streaming home being axed and a move to Max that left a lot of DC series in development hell, this animated series has dug its heels in. And now, we know the Harley Quinn season 5 release date is on its way.

There’s been so much bad news for this franchise in recent years that it’s a miracle the DC Animated Universe‘s Harley Quinn is still standing. Quality voice actors, utilizing outsider DC characters to great effect, and leaning into romance helped its odds, of course. So here are the confirmed season 5 details so far and all the latest news from the clown queen of mayhem’s next outing.

Harley Quinn season 5 release date speculation

We expect Harley Quinn season 5 to be released in late July or August 2024 at the earliest, based on past seasons.

Season 3 came out on July 28, 2022, while season 4 was released on July 27, 2023. You’d expect season 5 would opt for July, too. However, we have to consider potential delays caused by the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike.

Deals for new seasons of television couldn’t be made during the strikes, so season 5 might have got off to a slightly later start than it would have otherwise.

The good news is that season 4 only finished on September 14, 2023, which makes season 5’s announcement in November quite quick. We suspect this means any delay would be minimal.

Harley Quinn season 5 cast speculation

Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell as Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker and Clayface, and Ron Funches as King Shark will almost certainly be back in season 5. There should be plenty of guest stars, too.

Cuoco’s Harley will continue to headline, bringing more of her chaotic energy. Bell, who is essentially a second series lead now, will be back as one of the best DC villains, Poison Ivy.

Expect the usual familiar faces, and Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman should have a bigger part to play than usual, with her appearing at the end of season 4 to set up season 5.

There’s no confirmed list yet, but we should see supporting niche characters like Rachel Dratch as Nora Fries back, as well as allies like Briana Cuoco’s Batgirl.

The series has steadily built a roster over the years, with surprising players shining more than expected, leading to bigger parts on the show. Who would have thought Nora, of all people, would be in the majority of season 4? Not us, but the universe provided.

Here’s the expected Harley Quinn season 5 cast list:

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Alan Tudyk as The Joker and Clayface

Ron Funches as King Shark

JB Smoove as Frank the Plant

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Briana Cuoco as Batgirl

Diedrich Bader as Batman

Christopher Meloni as James Gordon

Tom Hollander as Alfred Pennyworth

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

Rachel Dratch as Nora Fries

James Adomian as Bane

What will Harley Quinn season 5 be about?

Based on the season 4 finale, we know Harley Quinn season 5 will be about the Gotham City Sirens as well as Nightwing’s Lazarus Pit resurrection.

That Margot Robbie Gotham City Sirens movie she pitched might have never got up and running, but we are indeed getting this ferocious, morally grey team on screen. Finally.

If you’re unfamiliar, Gotham City Sirens was a great comic that saw Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley working together — albeit extremely dysfunctionally.

If you’re scurrying out the door to buy it, great, but hold on; we don’t think it’ll be a faithful adaptation. In the comics, Harley is still starry-eyed for Joker, and the canon is different from the TV series. The broad strokes of the team are here, though, with the twist of Barbara Gordon — now more Oracle than Batgirl — added to the mix.

Catwoman met up with the rest of the team in the season 4 finale to tell the women that Nightwing’s grave was empty, which will lead to their first case: Dick Grayson’s Lazarus Pit revival thanks to Talia al Ghul. The pit can bring people back, but at the cost of them being rather unhinged. Good luck, girls.

Is there a Harley Quinn season 5 trailer?

There’s no Harley Quinn season 5 trailer, but we expect to see one by early July 2024.

With our best guess being a late July-August release window, we think we’d have a full trailer in the weeks before the streaming premiere. That’s in line with previous marketing for the likes of season 3.

In the meantime, the series is endlessly rewatchable — trust us, we speak from an embarrassing amount of experience.

Where can I watch Harley Quinn season 5?

When it releases, Harley Quinn season 5 will be a Max streaming exclusive.

You can watch all past episodes there, and a subscription will allow you to stream the next season when it arrives, too. If you need something else to fill the time until then, check out everything new on Max this month.

How many episodes of Harley Quinn season 5 will there be?

Season 5 of Harley Quinn should have ten episodes since seasons 4 and 3 had the same number.

It would make sense for the series to stick to this, given this formula has resulted in multiple successful renewals. If it ain’t broke! More would likely invite too much filler, so if it does change, we’d prefer one or two episodes fewer.

That’s all the confirmed information right now, but we’ve got plenty of upcoming DC movies to look forward to with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Aquaman 2 is our last voyage in the Snyderverse before we kick off the new era with the likes of Superman: Legacy. To bid farewell, you can find out the best way to watch the DC movies in order.

Away from DC, check out the new movies coming soon or the best movies of all time.