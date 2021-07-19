Jason Momoa goes blonde, starts filming Aquaman 2

The King of Atlantis is swimming back into the DCEU at super speed. Jason Momoa has revealed he has started filming on the new aquatic superhero movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in London today.

The popular star took to his Instagram yesterday, posting a video of himself giving fans an update on the production’s status and confirming that Aquaman will be trading in his dark locks once again for the iconic blonde do, inspired by the original DC comics, in this underwater sequel. The video shows Momoa smiling happily during an uncharacteristically hot day in England. The star touches base with fans, thanking them for their support with his HD Momoa line with Harley Davidson, and confirming that shooting for the sequel to the wildly successful 2018 film, Aquaman, is on track with no delays in sight.

“I’m finally in England. It’s sunny out; it is amazing, and I’m going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow,” Momoa says in the recording. “This is the last day of the brown. I’m going to be a blonde. Supposedly I’ll have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out.”

The star went on to exclaim his excitement to see director James Wan and the rest of the cast; however, no plot or behind the scenes hints or clues were given during his recording. Story details for Aquaman 2 are still being kept under wraps. Little is known about the upcoming DC feature apart from its title, a few cast members, and that principle photography for the movie officially began earlier this year on June 28.

Apart from his role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it has been nearly three years since we last saw Jason Momoa in the DCEU. The 2018 movie, Aquaman, still stands as one of DC’s biggest box office hits, making over a billion dollars – ensuring a high budget sequel that will try to match its predecessor’s success. We will have to wait for more information before starting to contemplate what the new film has in store for everyone’s favourite fish-man, or if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can meet fans expectations. Stay tuned for updates.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in the UK and US on December 16, 2022. While we wait, to travel across the seven seas with Jason Momoa be sure to check our list of the best adventure movies.