The Six are here, and they're ready to rock. Accompanied by troubled but talented singer songwriter Daisy Jones, this fictional chart-topping group have a lot of bumps heading their way.

With the first three episodes of the TV series having dropped on the streaming service already, viewers are prepped for more musical chaos, ’70s-inspired nostalgia, and toe-tapping riffs. But just how many episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six will there be?

Daisy Jones and The Six will run for 10 episodes.

The first 3 episodes of the drama series have already dropped on Amazon Prime, and will be followed by a new episode batches every Friday until the March 24 finale. This means that as of March 3, there are 7 episodes left.

The episodes will hit Amazon Prime at around 00:00 GMT each week.

Here’s the full list of episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six:

Episode 1: ‘Come and Get It’ – March 3

Episode 2: ‘I’ll Take You There’ – March 3

Episode 3: ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ – March 3

Episode 4: ‘I Saw The Light’ – March 10

Episode 5: ‘Fire’ – March 10

Episode 6: ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’ – March 10

Episode 7: ‘She’s Gone’ – March 17

Episode 8: ‘Looks Like We Made It’ – March 17

Episode 9: ‘Feels Like The First Time’ – March 24

Episode 10: ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ – March 24

If the series manages to make it to the end while living up to the hype of the book, then we’d say these drops are something to be pretty excited about.

