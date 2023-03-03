How to watch Daisy Jones and The Six – can I stream the drama series?

Want to know how to watch Daisy Jones and The Six? The pseudo-musical adaptation captured a devoted fanbase from the original novel, which introduced us to the ’70s rock band known as Daisy Jones and The Six.

The drama series will follow the triumphant rise to fame and spectacular fall back to earth of the fictional rock group. Amongst the band members, romance, competition, and jealousy threaten to tear them apart, just as they hit the big time.

Daisy Jones and The Six was a highly successful novel, becoming a national bestseller and quickly garnering much attention. With all this hype, it’s no wonder that fans have been chomping at the bit to go straight back to the ’70s and see the on-screen counterparts of their favourite musical characters. If you want in, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Daisy Jones and The Six.

Where can I watch Daisy Jones and The Six in the UK?

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six are available to stream now on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Episodes were made available to stream as of 00:00 GMT on March 3, and will be followed by new episodes of the TV series rolling out every Friday until March 24.

Where can I watch Daisy Jones and The Six in the US?

US subscribers can also stream the first three episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six on Amazon Prime now.

The episodes became available on the streaming service as of today, and will be dropping every Friday until March 24.

