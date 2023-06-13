Christopher Nolan’s most underrated movie is now streaming on Netflix

We’re eagerly anticipating the Oppenheimer release date, and Netflix has just given the perfect way to get ready. One of the best movies from Christopher Nolan has been added to the service: his 2017 blockbuster Dunkirk.

The war movie features an incredible cast, typical of Nolan. You’ve got Tom Hardy, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, and Harry Styles in there, each playing someone who’s somehow involved in the Dunkirk evacuation that took place during WWII.

Allied soldiers were pushed onto Dunkirk beach during the Battle of France in 1940, prompting a rescue effort from civilian vessels, led by British forces. The whole ordeal was miraculous, and Nolan’s action movie captures the dedication and community it inspired.

Multiple perspectives make up the plot, showing us what happened from different angles. The thriller movie doesn’t have a lot of dialogue, Nolan utilizing more atmosphere and sound to bring us through the historic events.

The picture can viewed for a standard Netflix subscription, but sadly, only US subscribers can avail of the drama movie for now. We’ll keep you informed on when British users might get the same access. Dunkirk marked a return for Nolan towards more realistic storytelling like in Insomnia and Memento, rather than the science fiction movies Tenet or Inception.

That makes it perfect to watch before Oppenheimer, where he tackles more world history, shifting focus to the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer opens in cinemas July 23, the same day as the Barbie movie release date. We can’t wait! Check out our new movies guide to see what else is coming up.