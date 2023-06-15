Carrie Fisher’s final movie is coming out soon, and we’re not ready

When we lost Carrie Fisher in 2016, we lost a monumentous figure in cinema. Easily one of our favorite members of the Star Wars cast, Carrie Fisher brought to life the iconic Princess Leia, and proved that science fiction could feature girls kicking butt too.

But it’s not just the Star Wars movies that showcased Fisher’s charisma. She’s also appeared in comedy movies like The Blues Brothers, and one of the best rom-coms, When Harry Met Sally…

Whilst we previously thought that The Last Jedi may have been Fisher’s last on-screen role, it turns out that we actually have a whole new movie soon to be released starring Fisher. And if it’s as emotional as it sounds, we may just need to prepare ourselves to get our hearts broken.

Wonderwell is a fantasy movie starring Fisher that has been seven long years in the making. Co-starring Rita Ora, the movie has been in the works for a long time now after experiencing post-production delays.

Having wrapped in 2016, Fisher sadly passed away just six weeks after filming was completed, making the project an especially emotional one for those who knew and worked with the late Star Wars actor.

According to IMDb, the movie is “A coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond, Wonderwell follows Violet, a naive and inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever.”

Fisher is said to play Hazel (pictured above), a women who Violet encounters in the forest, and who shows her a mysterious portal that allows her to enter another world.

After wrapping, the production experienced visual effects challenges, which expanded the budget and ended up causing significant delays.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” said director Vlad Marsavin [via Deadline].

“From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

The movie will be dedicated to Fisher, and it set to be released in the US on June 23, 2023 in theaters, and will be followed by a digital release.

