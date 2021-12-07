Attack on Titan director’s Netflix anime movie Bubble gets first trailer, coming April 2022

Netflix has released the first trailer for Bubble, a new anime movie featuring talent behind Attack on Titan, Death Note, and more. Bubble is directed by Tetsurō Araki, with animation from Wit Studio, and it’s coming to the streaming service next year.

In the animated movie, Tokyo has been cordoned off due to mysterious, gravity-defying bubbles that have descended on the city. Groups of orphans now call the abandoned streets home, with Hibiki, our protagonist, among them. He’s drawn to Uda, a young woman that saves his life, and they realise they share a strange connection that could have something to do with what’s happened to Japan’s capital.

The fantasy movie sounds intriguing enough, but the absolutely gorgeous colours make the trailer nothing short of mesmerising. Pinks, reds, blues, yellows meld together to form a veritable prism of wonder, complete with flowing, boldly-detailed movement. Nothing out of the ordinary for a studio like Wit, which has worked on Vinland Saga, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and Pokémon over the last decade. Though well-experienced, this is the first fully original feature the company’s been involved in.

Likewise for Tetsurō, as his previous feature-length productions were based on animated series. Gen Urobuchi, of Psycho-Pass and the Netflix Godzilla monster movies, wrote the script, with character designs by Death Note artist Takeshi Obata. Yeah, this is one stacked movie behind the scenes.

“I’ve been working on this project quietly for many years, but I’m happy to finally unveil it. I did what I’m best at to the best of my ability alongside many familiar faces,” Tetsruo said in a statement. “A lot of exciting pictures have surfaced. I hope you enjoy what we’ve created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time.”

The official synopsis reads: “The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.”

Bubble will be out on Netflix on April 28, 2022. In the meantime, check out the best anime series for more stunning worlds to explore.