Where can you watch the new Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story? Finally, after what feels like years of rumours and promises, we’re getting that long-awaited Bridgeton prequel series.

The new TV series, acting as an origin story for Queen Charlotte, will be the first Bridgerton spin-off. It will supplement the main drama series, adding background and depth to characters we already know and love. And, as the teaser trailers for the series show, it’s going to be packed with all the signature romance that we’ve come to expect from Bridgerton.

The trailers also show that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton will be hitting screens sooner rather than later, and the release date is scheduled for early May. May can’t come soon enough, then, but where can you watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Where can I watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on Netflix, and will be available to watch on the streaming service from May 4 2023. Netflix is the home to everything related to Bridgerton, and is where you can watch the main series (and any other future spin offs) too.

So, if you want to get in on all the Bridgerton fun, including the new Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, then you’ll need to get onboard the Netflix ship.

