How many episodes of Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story are there? We met Queen Charlotte for the first time in 2020, with Golda Rosheuvel bringing the straight-talking, Pomeranian-owning, and scandal-loving monarch to life.

With her sharp tongue and elaborate hairdos, the Bridgerton character quickly became a favourite among viewers. It also became clear that the reigning Queen of the Ton underwent a hell of a journey to become the woman we know in the Netflix series.

In Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story, we’re taken back to the very start of that journey, with the prequel TV series exploring how her marriage to King George III changed both her life and British society forever. So, if you want to know how much time to set aside for this drama series, look no further. Here’s how many episodes of Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story there are.

How many episodes of Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story are there?

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story consists of six episodes. Each of the episodes, which dropped simultaneously on May 4, clock in at between 50 and 60 minutes long. So, while the prequel series hasn’t got a huge amount of episodes, it certainly makes up for that in runtime.

And in case you were wondering where to watch Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story, the answer is simple. Like its parent show, the spin-off is exclusive to Netflix. So the only way to watch it is to pay up for a subscription to the streaming service.

For more on the trailblazing royal, check out our Queen Charlotte true story feature and Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story review. Alternatively, catch up with the main series with our Bridgerton season 3 release date guide and our run-down of who’s who in our Bridgerton cast explainer.