Save 50% on this 4k Amazon Fire Stick this Cyber Monday

Looking to upgrade your streaming experience? Well, thanks to the deals this Cyber Monday you can, and even better you can do it without breaking the bank. Amazon is selling a 4k Fire Stick for $24.99 that’s a 50% reduction on the normal price.

Why do you need a Fire Stick? Good question, but we have an even better answer. The Fire Stick bundles all your favourite streaming services; we’re talking Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and even Pluto TV if you fancy watching Star Trek. Even better the stick offers vibrant 4K Ultra HD and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

If watching the best TV series and best movies in ultra high resolution doesn’t convince you then maybe you’ll be convinced by its built-in voice control. That’s right with the press of a button you can control your TV with your voice. It’s like something from a science fiction movie but in real life! Even better it’s simple to set up, just plugin, and you are good to go.

