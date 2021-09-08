Best Black Friday headphone deals

Nothing makes shoppers happier than a bargain, and Black Friday tends to be deal hunters’ favourite time of the year, especially those looking for a new set of headphones or earbuds. You just can’t beat the satisfaction that is crisp sound or cancelling the noisy world around you as you immerse yourself in music, or if you are like us here at The Digital Fix, your favourite TV series and the best movies. But, let’s face it, a quality audio experience can be pricey. Thankfully with Black Friday deals, you can cash in on some of the best headphone brands, such as Beats, Bose, Sony, and more, without breaking your wallet.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may still be a month away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get into the deal hunting spirit a bit early. We’ve gathered the best headphone deals to keep you going until November. So if you are looking to get a head start on all those audio discounts, be sure to keep reading. If you are a Black Friday purist, don’t worry, you can check back in with us during November, and keep an eye out as we update this guide continuously with the most exciting bargains of 2021.

Of course, if you want some other tech to accompany your new snazzy headphones, we also have guides full of deals for home entertainment and TVs, which you can see on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday page. Now without further ado, hold onto your sound jacks audiophiles because here are the best headphone deals we could find.

When is Black Friday 2021?

It’s time to mark your calendars because Black Friday will be on November 26, and Cyber Monday will fall on November 29. However, if you have plans that weekend or are worried that two days is just simply not enough time to shop, fear not; deals tend to run through the entire month of November. That means there are plenty of discounts to enjoy, and a ton of opportunities to find some high-quality tech, and home cinema improvements. However, keep in mind that the very best deals and biggest discounts will still fall on the latter half of the month.

How do I find the best Black Friday deals?

If you are looking for the best Black Friday deals this year, you will want to bookmark our Black Friday page. Besides the best headphones, our page offers tons of information, such as the best TV deals and the best entertainment deals of 2021 – what more could a media enthusiast on a budget want?

You can also keep tabs on our social media pages to receive any updates on the big must-have bargains. If you are also looking to expand your Black Friday purchases past home entertainment, you can find some details on juicy PCs, consoles, and other tech gadget deals through our sister sites – PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, and The Loadout.

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2021

Let’s face it, November is still far away, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find a killer bargain now. We’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals that you can cash in on in the meantime.

Apple AirPods Max $549.00 $499.00 View View Sony WH1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones $349.99 $214.99 View View Beats Studio3 Wireless noise cancelling headphones $349.95 $292.49 View View Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless headphones $195.99 View View Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro wireless earbuds $149.99 $99.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

And there you have it, all the headphone deals and info you need for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Remember to keep your eye on this page as we continue to update it for all the best discounts coming up in November. While you wait for more audio news, you can check out our list of the best smart speakers.