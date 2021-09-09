Bob Odenkirk is filming Better Call Saul again following heart attack

Bob Odenkirk, star of the hit TV series Better Call Saul, is back to filming after his health scare earlier this year. The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the good news to his followers, posting a picture of himself in hair and make-up – getting ready to venture back onto the production’s set.

In July, TMZ broke the news that the Breaking Bad prequel was interrupted after Odenkirk collapsed on set after suffering from a heart-related incident. The actor was hospitalised until his condition became stable, after which he was able to recover at home. Until recently, the rest of the show’s crew and cast have had to work on the Netflix TV series’ sixth and final season without Odenkirk.

But it looks like things are back on track and that Odenkirk is healthy enough to resume filming. The actor posted a picture on social media of himself, smiling while getting his make-up touched up for the show. Along with the behind the scenes snap, Odenkirk captioned the post, writing: “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

Better Call Saul follows lawyer Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), who is slowly corrupted by his Saul Goodman persona, morphing him into the crooked character that we all know and love from Breaking Bad. The final season of the spin-off series will consist of 13 episodes instead of the standard ten, promising a dramatic conclusion to the popular story. One of the show’s writers and executive producers, Thomas Schnauz, has hinted that the series finale will probably “hit harder” than its previous entries.

Season six of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere via the streaming service Netflix in early 2022 in the UK and through AMC in the US. For more streaming classics, here is our list of the best horror movies on Netflix.