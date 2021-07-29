Bob Odenkirk stable after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk collapsed after suffering a “heart-related” incident while on the set of his TV series Better Call Saul, his representatives have confirmed. In a statement, they reassured fans that Odenkirk is now stable, thanked everyone for their well-wishes, and asked for privacy while the Breaking Bad star recovers.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” the statement read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well-wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Before the official statement was released, Odenkirk’s son Nate tweeted: “He’s going to be OK.” The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Odenkirk suffered a heart attack, but that hasn’t been verified at the time of writing. Odenkirk was hospitalised yesterday after collapsing while filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The crew immediately called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital. Production on Better Call Saul was halted following Odenkirk’s collapse, and it is unclear when filming will resume. Sony TV pictures, the studio that produces Better Call Saul, wished Odenkirk a speedy recovery.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

“Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years, and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being,” the statement said. “Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery.”

Following the news of Odenkirk’s collapse, there was an outpouring of grief online from his many fans. His Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston asked fans to “please take a moment in your day today to think about [Odenkirk] and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.” Michael McKean, who played his brother Chuck on Better Call Saul, also wished him well, tweeting: “Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk. You got this, brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston)

A prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is currently shooting its sixth and final season. The TV series follows Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), a well-meaning lawyer who’s slowly corrupted by his Saul Goodman persona and transforms into the ambulance chaser we all know and love.

Odenkirk has been nominated for numerous awards for his portrayal of Saul, including four Golden Globes and four Emmys. He also recently starred in Nobody a revenge action movie in the vein of John Wick.