Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk has reportedly been hospitalised after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul. According to the Associated Press, crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old to hospital where he remained Tuesday night. It’s unclear at this point what caused his collapse.

A number of fans have come forward to wish Odenkirk a speedy recovery. “If anything bad happens to Bob Odenkirk, I will fight God,” tweeted books editor for USA Today, Barbara VanDenburgh. “Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok,” added Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood. Meanwhile, Odenkirk’s co-star, Michael McKean, who played his brother Chuck on the series, wrote: “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.”

A prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is currently shooting its sixth and final season in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The TV series follows Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), the man who will become known as Saul Goodman, as his goodwill is gradually eroded and he’s corrupted into the ambulance chaser we all love to hate.

The news of Odenkirk’s collapse was first reported by TMZ before being confirmed by PA and Reuters.

i love him 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 Bob Odenkirk 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) July 28, 2021

One of my favorite sketches ever. Wishing Bob Odenkirk a full recovery. ❤️ https://t.co/UhbdCmtvji — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) July 28, 2021

Hope Bob Odenkirk makes a speedy recovery and is doing okay. pic.twitter.com/jRmivnKFRd — Sean Scullion (1/2💉75%) (@TheSeanScullion) July 28, 2021

I love Bob Odenkirk and hope he’s doing as ok as possible. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globes and four Emmys for his portrayal of Saul Goodman. He also recently starred in the revenge action movie Nobody.

There are no further updates on Odenkirk’s condition at this time. We will update this article as new information becomes available.