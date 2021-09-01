Better Call Saul season 6 will “probably hit harder”, says writer

The next season of Better Call Saul is the last for the Netflix TV series, and it might be more brutal than before. Emphasis on might be, because one of the producers believes it’s intense, but only to the standard of previous seasons.

Better Call Saul season 6 is currently filming, and it’s expected the TV series will go out with a bang. A prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has its fair share of traumatic events, but has always been a little lighter than Walter White’s decent into criminality. For Jimmy McGill’s final episodes before becoming Saul Goodman, the writers may be about to get a little heavier on us – kind of.

“We don’t really pay attention to matching the tone or the amount of violence that came before in previous seasons. We just do what’s right for the current story,” Thomas Schnauz, writer and executive producer on Better Call Saul, tells Den of Geek. “The show has always been violent in my eyes, since season 1, with Tuco and the skate twins, Nacho’s threats to Jimmy, Mike in Philly, and also emotionally violent, with Chuck betraying his brother. So there will be more physical and emotional violence in season 6, but I can’t swear that it’s any more than we had before. We’re coming to the end, so whatever happens will probably hit harder.

What Schnauz is saying makes sense. Better Call Saul has always had a level of violence to it, because that’s just the world Jimmy McGill lives in, full of hardened criminals and such. But from an audience perspective, Better Call Saul tends to play it all for laughs at the end of the day. However this all plays out, we’re sure to be entertained, in any case.

Series star Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart-attack recently while filming, but has since made a full recovery. We don’t have a release date yet for the sixth season, but it’s expected to premiere in early 2022. Take nothing for granted, mind.

