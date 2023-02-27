Bette Midler wants to join this hit comedy series

There’s not a lot in Hollywood Better Midler hasn’t done. She’s made science fiction movies, musicals, horror movies – you name it. Even still, she has her eye on a role in a particular hit TV series, and she’d be a perfect fit.

Speaking to Variety, she revealed that the comedy series The White Lotus has her intrigued. “Oh, please! Of course. In a New York minute,” she answers when asked if she’d like to be in The White Lotus. “It’s a big sendup. Mike White pokes fun at the worst kind of people, the truly entitled and rich people behaving badly. Everybody likes to see them get their comeuppance. I really enjoy that.”

The White Lotus has become popular for being a relentless satire of a certain kind of wealthy vacationer. Set in a resort chain for the rich, each season involves a different location and cast, carrying similar themes and jokes (and Jennifer Coolidge).

“It’s the great saga of the haves and the have-nots, which is eternal,” Midler continues. “I do tend to watch the stuff that’s – I don’t want to say hopeful – but I do like to laugh. I love to laugh, but there’s just not enough laughter. So I really do look for the stuff that makes me laugh.”

Sounds like Midler enjoys her comedy movies and rom-coms alongside great drama series. We reckon she’d be a perfect fit for The White Lotus season 3 – can you imagine her and Jennifer Coolidge trading lines? What joy. Recently, Midler was involved in Disney Plus movie Hocus Pocus 2, and The Addams Family animated movies.

