The best Brad Pitt movies – from Fight Club to Inglourious Basterds

What are the best Brad Pitt movies? The actor has gone from being a simple heartthrob in his early work to now being heralded as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and he even has an Oscar to his name. With such an illustrious career and so many great roles under his belt, there’s plenty to choose from when compiling the best movies in Brad Pitt’s filmography.

Pitt has now worked with some of the greatest directors around, from Quentin Tarantino to David Fincher and has starred in everything from intense thriller movies to quirky comedy movies. In a way, because of his A-List status and pretty boy good looks, it’s easy to forget that Brad Pitt is an incredibly talented actor.

Well, we haven’t forgotten, and we’re here to remind you of some of the great movies Pitt has been in through the years. From a whole host of epic ‘90s movies, to his more recent, Oscar-winning work, these are the best Brad Pitt movies.

True Romance (1993)

In one of his earlier roles, Pitt played a loveable stoner for Tony Scott’s crime-filled romance movie. A supporting role it may be, but Pitt’s turn as Floyd is one of the first signs that the actor had a knack for hitting the right notes when it comes to comedy.

Burn After Reading (2008)

Speaking of comedy, Brad Pitt has perhaps never been funnier than in this crazy Coen Brothers caper. When Chad Feldheimer (Pitt) finds a top-secret disk containing CIA intel, he foolishly attempts to sell the goods to the highest bidder, sparking a hilarious cat and mouse tale.

As one would expect from the Coens, the script for this 2000s movie is razor-sharp and executed perfectly by the brilliant ensemble cast, including the likes of Frances McDormand, George Clooney, and John Malkovich.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Pitt is no stranger to working with Quentin Tarantino, and his most recent collaboration with the legendary filmmaker finally brought Pitt the coveted Academy Award he had been chasing for some time.

As we know, Tarantino likes to play around with history, and his interpretation of the Manson Family cult in 1960s Los Angeles is full of surprises. By placing Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth in among the chaos in this 2019 movie, it elicits one of the actor’s finest performances to date.

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Perhaps one of Pitt’s more forgotten roles is in this time travel movie alongside Bruce Willis. Twelve Monkeys is set in a dystopian future devastated by a disease which wiped out half the Earth’s population. Long before Thanos snapped in the MCU or Covid hit the real world, Brad Pitt had seen it all already.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Sir Roger Deakins is renowned as one of the greatest cinematographers of all time, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is right up there as one of his most visually stunning works.

It may have a really long title, and a long runtime to match, but this movie based on a true story is a wonderfully crafted, impeccably acted, and truly captivating film.

Fight Club (1999)

We really shouldn’t be talking about Fight Club, but we’ll make an exception just this once. Just like Pitt, it’s easy to forget just how good this twisted psychological drama movie actually is. Super slick visuals, bloody violence, and one of the best plot twists make Fight Club a must for any cinephile.

This movie also allows Brad Pitt to do what he does best – look like an absolute badass and be really, really cool. So, kudos for that.

Seven (1995)

What’s in the box? The question that we really wish Brad Pitt hadn’t asked is one of the most iconic lines in recent movie history, and offers a brutal conclusion to this captivating detective movie.

Pitt and Morgan Freeman team up as good cop-bad cop for David Fincher’s sublime sophomore feature film, with a serial killer mystery that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Fury (2014)

The war movie genre is packed with absolute classics, but it’s rare for a modern attempt to be deemed worthy of rubbing shoulders with the greats of years gone by. With David Ayer’s Fury however, we finally got a top-quality post-millennium effort to add to the list.

Brad Pitt leads a team of soldiers, alongside the talented Jon Bernthal, Logan Lerman, and Michael Peña as the crew and their trusty tank make their way across war-torn Germany in 1945. The final battle scene in Fury will knock your socks off, so prepare for that!

Moneyball (2011)

Who would have thought that a movie about some dudes doing mathematics and talking about baseball would be so fascinating to watch? Well, Moneyball is right up there as one of the best sports movies around, and a large part of that is down to Brad Pitt’s phenomenal performance.

This movie tells the true story of Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane, who enlisted the help of genius Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) and his computer algorithm, to turn his baseball team into winners. The likes of Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, and Chris Pratt also star.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

The dream team of Pitt and Tarantino produced absolute magic with Inglourious Basterds, another example of the filmmaker twisting the history books to put his own unique spin on the art of Nazi-hunting.

This movie not only gave us one of the best villains of all time in Christoph Waltz’s chilling portrayal of Colonel Hans Landa, but it also gave us one of the most intense scenes you’re likely to see when the undercover soldiers give away their identity in a German bar (if you know, you know). Also, let’s not forget Brad Pitt’s delivery of the line “bonjourno,” which is perhaps the funniest line delivery ever seen on screen.

