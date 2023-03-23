Ben Affleck calls new Matt Damon movie best experience of his life

They go together like peanut butter and jelly. Like macaroni and cheese. Like any other classic food pairing. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are the dynamic duo of Hollywood, and have been ever since they made waves in 1997 with their creative collaboration on Good Will Hunting.

Since then, we’ve been treated to an on-screen and off-screen friendship between the two that has kept the hope of enduring companionship alive.

From Dogma to School Ties, and The Last Duel, the pair have covered the bases of drama movies, romance movies, and the rest together. Now, they’re about to be reunited again, in an upcoming sports movie directed by Affleck himself.

Air, coming out soon, is the story of how the legendary partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike came to be. In the film based on a true story, Matt Damon will play Sonny Vaccaro, the shoe salesman who instigated the partnership, while Ben Affleck will play Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of Nike.

Whether you’re a Damon, Affleck, or shoe fan, Air is one you probably won’t want to miss, especially since it marks the on-screen return of both actors together. And it turns out, we’re not the only ones thrilled by this.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Affleck described what he enjoyed most about getting back on screen with Damon again in the new movie.

“I found the most wonderful thing about it was I loved coming to work everyday, I loved seeing Matt — first of all he’s a genius…having him as the anchor of your movie just makes it so easy and it was just so much fun…I loved it. I loved it, I miss it everyday since, it was the best work experience of my life without question.”

That’s some pretty high praise, coming from someone who’s appeared in Oscar winning projects. …Praise that we wish we were getting from the best friends in our lives, thank you very much.

