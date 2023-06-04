Michael Keaton loves making Beetlejuice 2 for one cool reason

We can’t wait to see Michael Keaton return to the role of one of the best movie villains again in Beetlejuice 2. For years now, we’ve had our fingers crossed for the Beetlejuice 2 release date to finally come around, and it’s now within touching distance.

To be fair, it seems like the only person more excited than us is the man behind the face paint, Keaton himself. He’s thrilled to be back in the world of one of his best ’80s movies, and working with director Tim Burton on another Beetlejuice story.

There’s one specific reason that Keaton is so excited, and it relates to the uniquely classical way in which they’re making Beetlejuice 2. They have their eyes on the techniques of the past.

“Beetlejuice is the most fucking fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie,” he told Empire. “There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton confirmed that this handmade feel was a crucial reason why he and Burton finally returned to one of their best movies, and got the sequel in front of cameras at last.

He said: “We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. Fucking great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

Look, if Keaton is having fun, then we’ll be having fun. It’s a tough task to follow up one of the best fantasy movies of the ’80s, but we reckon Keaton and Burton have it in them – especially if they’re sticking to the tried and tested approach.

For more from this movie, find out how Michael Keaton created the best part of Beetlejuice. You can also read why we think one scene proves that Michael Keaton is the best Batman.

We’ve also got you covered on the new movies coming in 2023, including the Barbie movie release date, the Dune 2 release date, and The Meg 2 release date.