Michael Keaton created the best part of Beetlejuice, and we’re so glad

Looking back at Beetlejuice, it’s no wonder the Michael Keaton movie is still a classic. One of Tim Burton‘s best movies, the gothic aesthetic, household names, and zany practical effects stand the test of time.

With the news that Jenna Ortega is officially joining the iconic horror movie franchise, it’s a great time to revisit the ’80s flick ahead of the Beetlejuice 2 release date. Heck, Halloween this year might be crowded with green wigs.

On the subject of costumes, Keaton revealed he was heavily involved with one of the best things about his Beetlejuice character: his fashion.

The Flash star told The Hollywood Reporter he workshopped his look with Burton. “I said, ‘Give me the night or two days’ and I called the wardrobe department at the studio and said, ‘Send me a bunch of wardrobes from different time periods, randomly. Just pick a rack.’ And then I thought of an idea of teeth and an idea of a walk.”

“Here’s the amazing part about it: He never saw any of it. We discussed it. I said ‘I want hair that looks like I stuck my finger in an electrical socket.’ And I said ‘I want mould because Tim said he lives under rocks,’” Keaton remembered.

“So I showed up for work and I walked on the stage and said, ‘This is either going to be way off the mark, or he’s going to — I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

