Ryan Gosling has “a lot” of wild Ken looks in Barbie movie

There’s some great films coming next year, but out of all the 2023 movies we can’t wait for, the Barbie movie is perhaps the most intriguing of all. To be honest, any Ryan Gosling movie is going to get our attention, and director Greta Gerwig has promised more crazy looks for his portrayal of Ken in the comedy movie.

With Gerwig at the helm, and an impressive cast including Gosling, Margot Robbie, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, MCU hero Simu Liu, and SNL alum Kate McKninnon, it’s hard not to get excited about this crazy adventure movie.

In a chat with Variety, Gerwig gave us extra reason to be excited, as she teased “a lot” more wild looks for Gosling’s Ken in the fantasy movie.

We’ve already seen Gosling sporting bleach blonde hair and a double denim outfit that looks like something out of an ‘80s movie, and some behind the scenes shots of Gosling and Robbie in bright, neon clobber for a spot of rollerblading.

On the costumes we’ve glimpsed so far, Gerwig said these are just “one of many extraordinary looks,” and insisted we are “not even close” to seeing them all yet. While she couldn’t offer an exact number, she teased “I really, I couldn’t say, but it’s a lot — it’s a lot, it’s a lot.”

The reaction to the looks for both Gosling and Robbie have been overwhelmingly positive and many fans can’t wait to see it all come together on the big screen. Gerwig is delighted with the reaction, saying “That is how I felt and how Margot felt and I’m thrilled that everyone shares that feeling.”

