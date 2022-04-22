The Nice Guys 2 release date – will the comedy movie get a sequel?

When will The Nice Guys 2 be released? Back in 2016, director Shane Black treated us to one of the best comedy movies of the last decade when he made The Nice Guys. However, despite the immense popularity of the Ryan Gosling movie, it’s now been six years since the release of the first movie, and we still don’t have a sequel.

The Nice Guys starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, as a pair of private eyes who become embroiled in a missing persons case. The problem is, the two don’t really get along, not at first anyway, but they soon develop an unlikely friendship, and become a formidable investigative team. The detective movie also starred Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, and Kim Basinger.

With an all-star cast, a fun buddy-cop chemistry, and lots of fans clamouring for more, why do we not have The Nice Guys 2 yet? And, will we ever see it materialise? Well, the first movie only grossed $62 million against a budget of $50 million, which is a huge stumbling block. So, when will The Nice Guys 2 be released?

What would happen in The Nice Guys 2?

At the time of writing, there are no official plans for a sequel to The Nice Guys, so there aren’t any confirmed plot details for The Nice Guys 2 right now. But, the end of the first movie definitely left the door open for Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) to take on more cases together.

The first movie was set in the ’70s, and the whole aesthetic of that era was wonderfully captured in The Nice Guys. What could be cool though, for a sequel, is if the timeline jumped to the ’80s and explored a very different Los Angeles next time around, or maybe even a different city.

We’d love to see Holland and March join forces once again and see how their dynamic has evolved over time since the last movie. Another fun idea I had, inspired by a tweet from Letterboxd, would be to introduce two more detectives onto the scene, to really mix things up.

The sequel should be called The Nicer Guys and have these two competing with Gosling and Crowe to crack a case, but they all get in each other’s way and it will be hilarious https://t.co/7L7QkeZ4nz — Jakob Lewis Barnes (@jumpcutjakob) January 31, 2022

Imagine, if you will, The Nicer Guys… Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield play two loveable detectives, who compete with Gosling and Crowe to crack a case. The good intentions of the new characters would more than likely frustrate the more experienced investigative team of Holland and March, and hilarity would most certainly ensue.

There was even talk of a gender-swapped TV series version of The Nice Girls, titled The Nice Girls. The show was optioned by Fox back in 2017 according to Deadline, but the trail seems to have gone cold on that one since.

When would The Nice Guys 2 be released?

Honestly, the answer to this is probably never, but it’s nice to dream isn’t it? After a fairly disastrous box-office performance which saw The Nice Guys bring in just $12 million more than the reported budget of the movie, it’s very unlikely Warner Bros would take the risk of pumping more money into a sequel.

Indeed, there is no greenlight, no script in development, and no murmurs from Shane Black that it’s even a possibility at this stage, although the director did tell Fandango he would love to make more the Nice Guys movies. With the intense popularity of the movie since its release, and the vast demand for a sequel on social media, you never know.

Warner Bros has previously caved to fan demands in the past (Snyder Cut, we’re talking about you), so there’s still time for a The Nice Guys 2 movement to really pick up momentum and make things happen. Just don’t be annoying about it, okay?

Who would be in The Nice Guys 2 cast?

I mean, you kinda need Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe to return for The Nice Guys 2 to work. Or do you? Obviously it would be great for the dynamic duo to lead a sequel, but you could feasibly get away with introducing a new detective pairing instead, while maintaining the same tone and comedy stylings.

While we love the idea of Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield joining the world of The Nice Guys, we would be gutted if Gosling and Crowe weren’t around for The Nice Guys 2. And, it seems Crowe is keen on the idea of a sequel.

Where’s the sequel to this ??

Nice Guys 2 –

Mexican Detectives

⁦@RyanGosling⁩ pic.twitter.com/FHR7vYIJ7H — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 10, 2019

In a tweet on April 10, 2019, Crowe shared an image of a couple of Lego figures that bear a resemblance to Holland and March, with the caption “Where’s the sequel to this? Nice Guys 2 – Mexican Detectives.” Now there’s an idea!

Of course, all of this is pure speculation and hopes and dreams at this stage, so don’t get too excited. As much as we want The Nice Guys 2 to happen, it’s very unlikely at the moment, but we’ll keep all our intel safe and keep an eye out for any hot leads in the future.