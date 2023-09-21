Barbie’s new version is the most “satisfying” way to see the movie

It’s safe to say Barbie absolutely smashed it at the box-office this summer. The Greta Gerwig flick won the hearts of audiences with its charm, humor, and potential for great memes. But, the film is coming back to blow our minds again.

By the end of the year, Barbie will undoubtedly rank as one of the best movies of 2023. In fact, it’s one of the best comedy movies we have seen in years. Just take a look at our Barbie review to see how much we loved it.

If you thought Barbie was already pretty perfect, we have news for you. The best Margot Robbie movie is coming back to theaters in IMAX, and director Greta Gerwig says it’s a fantastic way to watch the film.

Speaking to IMAX about the re-release, Gerwig was full of praise for the format and the way it maximizes the work of the Barbie cast.

“First of all, it sounds and looks incredible. This is the most satisfying way to watch it for me, and it feels like it really gets inside you. I like the feeling of being nearly overwhelmed by it,” Gerwig said.

So, if you missed the Barbie release date the first time around, you have the perfect opportunity to catch it in all its glory. Heck, even if you have seen it already, why not go again. We will never be able to get Kenough of Barbie!

