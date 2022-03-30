It’s a Sin leads the way in BAFTA TV nominations

You’d be forgiven for thinking that with the Oscars out of the way, awards season was finally over. But that’s not the case, as BAFTA has today announced the nominations for its TV awards. Channel 4’s LGBTQ+ drama series It’s a Sin is leading the way with a massive 11 nominations this year. That puts the show way out in front of its nearest competitor, Sky drama Landscapers, which has seven nominations.
The BAFTA TV craft awards will take place on April 24, 2022, more than a month after the awards body celebrated the best movies of the year at the BAFTA film craft awards on March 13, 2022.
It’s a Sin has picked up nominations for its writing, with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies being recognised for creating the series, as well as a nod for lead actor Olly Alexander. The poignant series, which depicts the impact of the AIDS crisis in the ’80s, collected three further nominations in the craft categories, and six more in the television awards categories.
Streaming service Netflix performed particularly well in the International category, with Squid Game, Lupin, and Call My Agent all being nominated. The comedy series Sex Education also racked up five nominations in total.
The key nominations at the BAFTA TV awards 2022 are as follows:
Drama series:
- In My Skin
- Manhunt: The Night Stalker
- Unforgotten
- Vigil
Mini-series:
- It’s a Sin
- Landscapers
- Stephen
- Time
International:
- Call My Agent
- Lupin
- Mare of Easttown
- Squid Game
- Succession
- The Underground Railroad
Lead actress:
- Denise Gough – Too Close
- Emily Watson – Too Close
- Jodie Comer – Help
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
- Lydia West – It’s a Sin
- Niamh Algar – Deceit
Lead actor:
- David Thewlis – Landscapers
- Hugh Quarshie – Stephen
- Olly ALexander – It’s a Sin
- Samuel Adewunmi – You Don’t Know Me
- Sean Bean – Time
- Stephen Graham – Time
Support actress:
- Cathy Tyson – Help
- Céline Buckens – Showtrial
- Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love
- Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before
- Leah Harvey – Foundation
- Tahirah Sharif – The Tower
Support actor:
- Callum Scott Howells – It’s a Sin
- David Carlyle – It’s a Sin
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth
- Omari Douglas – It’s a Sin
- Stephen Graham – Help
The Guardian have the full list of nominations. To catch up on the results of the film BAFTAs, check out our run down of the winners.
