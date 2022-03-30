It’s a Sin leads the way in BAFTA TV nominations

You’d be forgiven for thinking that with the Oscars out of the way, awards season was finally over. But that’s not the case, as BAFTA has today announced the nominations for its TV awards. Channel 4’s LGBTQ+ drama series It’s a Sin is leading the way with a massive 11 nominations this year. That puts the show way out in front of its nearest competitor, Sky drama Landscapers, which has seven nominations.

The BAFTA TV craft awards will take place on April 24, 2022, more than a month after the awards body celebrated the best movies of the year at the BAFTA film craft awards on March 13, 2022.

It’s a Sin has picked up nominations for its writing, with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies being recognised for creating the series, as well as a nod for lead actor Olly Alexander. The poignant series, which depicts the impact of the AIDS crisis in the ’80s, collected three further nominations in the craft categories, and six more in the television awards categories.

Streaming service Netflix performed particularly well in the International category, with Squid Game, Lupin, and Call My Agent all being nominated. The comedy series Sex Education also racked up five nominations in total.

The key nominations at the BAFTA TV awards 2022 are as follows:

Drama series:

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Mini-series:

It’s a Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

International:

Call My Agent

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Lead actress:

Denise Gough – Too Close

Emily Watson – Too Close

Jodie Comer – Help

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Lydia West – It’s a Sin

Niamh Algar – Deceit

Lead actor:

David Thewlis – Landscapers

Hugh Quarshie – Stephen

Olly ALexander – It’s a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi – You Don’t Know Me

Sean Bean – Time

Stephen Graham – Time

Support actress:

Cathy Tyson – Help

Céline Buckens – Showtrial

Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love

Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before

Leah Harvey – Foundation

Tahirah Sharif – The Tower

Support actor:

Callum Scott Howells – It’s a Sin

David Carlyle – It’s a Sin

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas – It’s a Sin

Stephen Graham – Help

The Guardian have the full list of nominations. To catch up on the results of the film BAFTAs, check out our run down of the winners.