Squid Game creator trying to bring back more characters in season 2

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator behind the hit Netflix series Squid Game, has revealed some exciting updates for the second season of the South Korean survival drama. In an interview with Deadline at the PGA awards ceremony, Dong-hyuk hinted that we might see some characters come back from the dead and return for the newest instalment.

Squid Game took the world by storm when it first released on the streaming service in 2021. Telling the story of a group of contestants competing in deadly children’s games for a cash prize, viewers saw a lot (and I mean a lot) of their fan favourite characters die by the end of the first season. However, despite the multiple deaths in the TV series, some deceased characters may be popping up back on our small screens.

When asked if we would see some stars come back from the dead for Squid Game season 2, Hwang said, “No, because most of them are dead,” before clarifying his statement. “I’ll try something to bring them back to season 2,” the filmmaker explained, hinting at future flashback sequences in the upcoming instalment.

In reference to HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the series, Hwang went on to joke about the idea of returning the star to Squid Game – even after the characters heart-breaking demise in season 1. “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister,” the creator teased. “You’ll see.”

Currently, details on Squid Game season 2 are sparse, and Dong-hyuk has confirmed that he is still in the early brainstorming stages of the script for the next chapter. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, here is our list of the best sci-fi series of all time.