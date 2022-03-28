Coda wins Best Picture at 2022 Oscars

Coda has won the Best Picture Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Sian Heder, Coda stars Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi, a young woman growing up the only hearing member of a deaf family. During the film, we see Ruby struggles to balance her family’s expectations against her own wants and needs.

Coda overcame strong competition to take home the big prize beating out the likes of Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and Power of the Dog. The film was considered an underdog until the recent Producers Guild Awards, where the film managed to take the top prize.

Best Picture wasn’t the only gong Coda took home, though. Troy Kotsur also won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, becoming the first deaf actor ever to win an Oscar, while the film also won the Best Adapted Screenplay award. Coda’s victory at the 2022 Academy Wards shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The film did score 95% on Rotten Tomatoes after all, although most expected Power of the Dog to win.

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The ceremony itself was the subject of some controversy after The Academy announced it was going to pre-record the presentation and acceptance of eight awards in an effort to shorten the ceremony. Several prominent filmmakers and actors came forward to protest the decision with plans.

According to Deadline, several Academy members intend to turn their badges the wrong way around and hold their awards upside down to indicate their disappointment with the decision.

If you love great films, be sure to check out our list of the best movies ever made.