Does Avatar 2 The Way of Water have a post-credit scene? After more than a decade James Cameron is finally taking us back to Pandora in Avatar 2 The Way of Water. Was it worth the wait? Well, we’ve seen the new science fiction movie, and we can confidently say Cameron’s not let us down.

Avatar 2 is a triumph and one of the best blockbusters of 2022; the visuals are incredible, the setpieces breathtaking, and it even made me tear up (you can read more in our Avatar 2 review here). Of course, it’s been a long time since we got a James Cameron movie, so has he kept up to date with modern trends? Does Avatar 2 The Way of Water have a post-credit scene?

Does Avatar 2 The Way of Water have a post-credit scene?

No, Avatar 2 The Way of Water does not have a post-credit scene. That said, it’s still worth sitting through the credits for the cool concept art of all the animals of Pandora that James Cameron and his crew have kindly shared with audiences.

