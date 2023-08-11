Yes, Avatar 2 is *still* breaking records for Disney

Well, it seems Avatar 2 just will not stop breaking records. The Avatar sequel swiftly became one of the highest-grossing movies ever upon release in December 2022, and just recently set another milestone for Disney.

Speaking at the latest Disney quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Iger mentioned that the new movie from James Cameron continues to generate returns. Not before acknowledging there have been some failures. “The performance of some of our recent films is definitely disappointing, and we don’t take that lightly. We are focused on improving the quality and performance of the films coming up,” he says.

Then, he states that the latest James Cameron movie has lit up the digital charts. “Avatar: The Way of Water – which is now the third-highest-grossing film of all time – is also on track to be the biggest ever electronic home video release for Disney domestically,” Iger adds.

That means the second Avatar is doing business on digital in the US. So much so, it’ll be the biggest digital release from Disney in the US before too long.

That’s going by Iger’s own insight, but it makes sense. Anything James Cameron touches turns to gold, and Avatar has been phenomenon. Besides the first being absolutely momentous, we’ve had theme parks and all sorts of merchandise. The Way of Water was practically destined to be a hugely successful science fiction movie, and that fandom wants to watch it over and over too, it seems.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña lead the Avatar 2 cast, the first of four sequels Cameron has in development. They must protect their Na’vi family from another tribe in this installment, starting a journey towards unifying their race against greater threats.

You can find Avatar 2 on Disney Plus, if you're curious. We have a guide on the Avatar 3 release date for what's coming next.