Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix series casts The Mandalorian actor as Uncle Iroh

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of one of the best animated series of all time, Avatar: The Last Airbender, has just cast three key roles. Variety reports that Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian), Lim Kay Siu (Nightwatch), and Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will all be joining the production of the highly anticipated TV series.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will be playing the part of Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general who guides his hot-headed nephew Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). Lim Kay Siu has been cast as Gyatso, a kind-hearted Air nomad monk who is a father figure to the series’ protagonist Aang (Gordon Cormier). Finally, Ken Leung has been cast as one of the show’s leading antagonists, Commander Zhao, a power-hungry Fire Nation officer who is willing to destroy the universe’s balance for his own interests.

The trio of actors joins the ever-growing star-studded cast of the upcoming Netflix TV series. Along with Cormier, Liu and the three new actors, the streamer announced that Daniel Dae Kim will be playing Fire Lord Ozai, Ian Ousley will be portraying Sokka, and Kiawentiio Tarbell will be Katara.

In addition to the exciting cast announcement, Netflix revealed that the upcoming adaptation will be filmed using the same technology as Disney Plus’s sci-fi series The Mandalorian. The series will use a new virtual production volume designed and operated by Pixomondo (PXO) Virtual Production. Showrunner Albert Kim expressed his excitement about the news.

“We’re thrilled to start production on this incredible project,” Kim said, “and we’re especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world.”

Currently, there is no word on when we will see the streaming service’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We will keep you posted as more cast updates and news on a potential release date comes in. In the meantime, you can watch all three seasons of the Emmy Award-winning animation, Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix now.