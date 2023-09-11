Attack on Titan season 4 finale release date reportedly leaked

We know Attack on Titan‘s final episodes start soon, and now we may have learned when they’re going to end. Attack on Titan has established itself firmly as one of the best anime ever, and the conclusion will arrive in November, according to metadata discovered by fans.

Twitter user kles7_ posted screenshots of the reveal. A new video appeared in the playlist for the official Attack on Titan YouTube channel, and in the description, you can read the phrase, “Immediately after the final episode of the TV anime Attack on Titan that will be broadcast at 24:00 on Saturday, November 4”.

This was translated from Japanese but looks pretty definitive. This tracks as well, since the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 release date was September 10. November allows room for fans of one of the best horror anime to digest what’s happening before staring down the actual finale.

The video has since been delisted, suggesting it contained information that wasn’t meant to be public consumption yet. That said, as yet nothing’s been confirmed, so take this all with a grain of salt until there’s official word from Crunchyroll or the franchise’s social channels.

Attack on Titan has had a belabored conclusion. We all thought it was going to end in May 2022, but then that had a cliffhanger. And those episodes were on the back of another cliffhanger as well. For one of the best TV series, Attack on Titan hasn’t half-tested our patience. But of course, it should all be worth it when we find out how Eren’s story ends.

He’s started the Rumbling, a catastrophic event involving Titans marching across the land. Now, all the other Attack on Titan characters have to stop him before he commits genocide. In the end, he may have joined the Survey Corps to prevent mass death, but now he’s the one threatening it.

We’ve contacted Crunchyroll for comment and will update if we hear back. Check out our new anime guide to see what else is coming out this month, as well as our guides to the Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date and One-Punch Man season 3 release date. You might enjoy our list of the best Netflix anime, as well.