Attack on Titan Final Episodes just got another exciting update

There’s good news for English-speaking fans of Attack on Titan, because the English dub of the final chapters of the final season will arrive on Crunchyroll very soon. The English dub version of the Attack on Titan final episodes will land on Crunchyroll on September 10, which means there will be no wait for those who want to watch them in English.

Attack on Titan fans have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on the final episodes, and it’s because it’s one of the best anime series. The Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 release date has been eagerly anticipated for a long time and the wait is almost over.

The Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 plot will focus on efforts to stop Eren and the Rumbling. Eren now has a huge army of Titans at his disposal after using The Rumbling to unleash them, and he’s using them to wage war. The Survey Corps, led by Mikasa, has vowed to stop him from wiping out the opposing city. At the end of episode 88, Armin, Reiner, Mikasa, and the rest arrive to challenge him.

The trailer shows that “it’s here – The Rumbling – it’s here” and that it’s “marching our hatred back upon us.” It also promises that (in the words of Harry Hill) “there’s only one way for this to be resolved – fight!” Eren’s friends are desperate to help him, but he keeps running away, and pushing them away. But a part of him hopes that’s there something more beyond the walls of Shiganshina. Finding out the fate of one of the best anime characters, Eren, is definitely going to be worth the wait, although we know that he’s now more of a best anime villain.

