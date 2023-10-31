Attack on Titan confirms feature-length finale runtime

I’m not saying we want Attack on Titan to be over, but it would be nice if the upcoming episode of the incredible anime series was actually, finally, the conclusive chapter. Still, we know the runtime of episode 89 is coming in at 85 minutes, which suggests this is the end of the road for the show.

You just don’t know where you stand with Attack on Titan. What’s the old saying? Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. Well, we’ve been burned by the show twice already, and as we wait for the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date to arrive, we’re really hoping it’s not a hattrick of disappointments.

Judging by the latest update from the official Attack on Titan website, though, an 85 minute runtime is in place for ‘The Final Chapters: Special 2’, which surely has to mean we’re about to cross the finish line on one of the best anime series of all time, right? RIGHT?

Translating the update, Crunchyroll said: “The second special episode will be an 85-minute broadcast in Japan… The broadcast will be followed by a global after-party online event that will stream worldwide. The event will run from November 5 to 8 and feature cast members and staff from the series talking about their experience up until the finale, with other special events scheduled.”

Sounds like a lot of fun, and the perfect way to call time on one of the best TV series of the last decade. Let’s be honest, you can’t throw a leaving party and then not leave. Although, Leonardo DiCaprio did just that in The Wolf of Wall Street, so let’s hope Hajime Isayama isn’t a fan of Martin Scorsese movies, or we could see Eren Yeager proclaim he is “not f*ckin’ leaving.”

When we last saw Eren, he was well on his way to becoming the ultimate anime villain, having used The Rumbling to assemble his own army of Titans. The Survey Corps stand in his way, of course, and the premise of the upcoming 89th episode of Attack on Titan will essentially be all-out chaos as the two sides go to war against one another.

I’ll be honest, it’s hard to imagine anything beyond this battle, so if Attack on Titan were to continue after episode 89, I think a lot of fans would really lose patience and feel like the show was dragging its feet unnecessarily. So far, Attack on Titan has justified its elongated existence through undeniably epic storylines of political power struggles and the mysteries of the Titans themselves. All good things must come to an end, I’m afraid, and that time has come for this beloved show.

