Shrinking season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Shrinking season 2 release date? Season 1 of Shrinking was only released in January 2023, but it has already proven to be a hit — so much so that a second season was renewed just two months later in March 2023.

Shrinking stars former How I Met Your Mother cast member Jason Segel as a grieving therapist who ignores his training and becomes more radically honest with his clients.

In a statement about the renewal of the Apple TV show, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for the streaming service, said, “We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences worldwide continue to connect with these big-hearted characters. We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

Shrinking season 2 release date speculation

As of March 2023, there is no exact release date for Shrinking season 2.

But with season 1 of the TV series having a 9-month production process, it makes sense to estimate a January 2024 release window for season 2. That is, of course, if production on season 2 starts by April 2023.

Shrinking season 2 plot speculation

The plot of season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, but it will likely continue focussing on Jimmy’s grief journey, and how he encourages his clients to tackle issues they are facing.

We’ll also probably see Jimmy’s relationships with his daughter, Alice, and his co-worker Gaby be explored in more depth. Other sub-plots like his boss Paul trying to navigate life with Parkinson’s disease will likely feature, too — but we’ll get a clearer idea of where the comedy series will go next once all episodes of season 1 have dropped.

Shrinking season 2 cast speculation

It’s safe to assume that most of the core cast will be back. This means that we can expect the likes of Jason Segal and Harrison Ford to return, at the very least, alongside other integral cast members like Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Christa Miller.

To shake things up, season 2 of the drama series may well see Jimmy take on new clients or interact with new characters — but we’ll keep you posted if any casting announcements happen.

Who’s in the Shrinking season 2 cast?

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird

Jessica Williams as Gaby

Luke Tennie as Sean

Michael Urie as Brian

Lukita Maxwell as Alice

Christa Miller as Liz

Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades

