Idris Elba to lead new Apple TV series Hijack from Lupin creator

Idris Elba is the latest big Hollywood name to head to Apple TV, as he is set to lead a tense thriller drama series called Hijack. Elba will play a hostage negotiator trying to save the lives of passengers onboard a hijacked plane on its way to London. Lupin creator George Kay is writing the series, with Elba’s Green Door Pictures producing.

Elba’s Green Door Pictures have been behind most of his recent TV projects including Idris Elba: Fight School for the BBC, Turn Up Charlie for Netflix, and In the Long Run for Sky. Elba will soon be making a feature film based on his hit long-running series Luther. He can currently be found playing the evil echidna Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Lupin is a French Netflix series starring Omar Sy as a gentleman cat burglar inspired by the Arsene Lupin novels by Maurice Leblanc. George Kay has also been a writer on The Hour, My Mad Fat Diary, and Killing Eve, and is the creator of the Criminal series.

Apple has an incredible amount of movies coming out in the next year or so that feature a veritable who’s who of Hollywood names. These include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Raymond & Ray (starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke), The Greatest Beer Run Ever (starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe), and Argylle (starring Henry Cavill). Then there’s Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and Ghosted (starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas) – to name just a few. Apple recently made history by winning Best Picture for Coda.

As well as movies, big stars also come flocking to Apple for TV shows such as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show, Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Anne Hathaway in We Crashed, and Lee Pace in Foundation.

