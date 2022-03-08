First look at Henry Cavill in spy movie Argylle shared by Apple

Apple TV have shared release dates and first-look images for several upcoming projects, including the Henry Cavill spy movie Argylle. Other ‘first-looks’ include Raymond and Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

Release dates have been announced for Sundance breakout hit Cha Cha Real Smooth, starring Dakota Johnson, which will premiere on June 17, and animated feature Luck (about a luck dragon), which will premiere on August 5. Apple Original Films are bringing the star power in abundance, as the list of future projects goes on and on, featuring a mind-boggling array of Hollywood razzle dazzle.

Just some of these titles include (deep breath) Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Tetris starring Taron Egerton, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, Bride starring Scarlett Johansson, Snow Blind starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dolly starring Florence Pugh, an Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Ronney Mara and a thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle is based on a book by Elly Conway, about the world’s greatest spy caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. As well as Cavill, (who is no stranger to the spy genre, having starred in Guy Ritchie’s excellently suave The Man From UNCLE), the cast also includes Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Rob Delaney and front-runner for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose.

You can see the first-look image of Argylle below, courtesy of Apple;

We don’t yet have a release date for Argylle, although it is expected some time this year. While we wait, check out our guide to watching the Bond movies in order.