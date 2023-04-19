Amazon Prime Video is improving the way we watch movies

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video, which also hosts some of the best movies on digital release, is making some crucial changes to how we watch movies.

ben affleck in air

Updated:

Amazon Prime

You ever sit down to watch one of the best movies of all time, before finding that you can’t actually understand what the characters are saying? When it comes to understanding dialogue or exposition, subtitles can be a Godsend. But sometimes, distracting background noise or a swelling musical score can drown out even some of the best actors.

This is where Dialogue Boost, a new feature exclusive to streaming service Amazon Prime Video comes in. The AI-powered feature works by pinpointing, isolating, and analyzing moments of dialogue in a scene, and then working to amplify the volume of the dialogue alone without the corresponding background noise.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

YouTube Thumbnail

At present, the feature is only available on a selection of Amazon Prime movies and TV series — like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and rom-com The Big Sick — but the streamer confirmed that it would be coming to more titles later this year. So, as you familiarise yourself with all the old and new movies on Amazon, check out our guides detailing some of the best free Amazon Prime movies and Amazon Prime horror movies on offer.

More from The Digital Fix

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.