An underrated 2022 movie is now streaming on Prime Video

The streamer just added what we think is one of 2022’s most underrated movies, from the director behind the Mad Max franchise.

So, if you’re looking for a slight throwback instead of new movies, why not check out the George Miller movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing, on Amazon Prime.

One of the best Idris Elba movies, the fantasy romance movie follows a lonely scholar on a trip to Istanbul, where she meets a Djinn [a type of spirit in Islam, similar to angels].

In The Digital Fix’s Three Thousand Years of Longing review, we called it “admirably unhinged.” The film has a running time of 1 hour and 48 minutes and sits at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It may not be Miller's magnum opus, but if you're into weird big swings, perhaps take a look