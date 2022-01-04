Netflix horror series All of Us Are Dead trailer promises teen zombie action

A new Netflix horror TV series is coming this January, and it looks like a gruesome time. All of Us are Dead is a South Korean production about a zombie outbreak in high school, pitting some unwitting students against hordes of the undead.

The sci-fi series is co-directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su. Lee is a prominent Korean filmmaker, with credits across film and TV in the likes of The Fatal Encounter, The Intimate Stranger, The King 2 Hearts, and Beethoven Virus. Intriguingly, this production is their first doing horror, and the rare contemporary project for Lee, who’s done several period pieces throughout his career.

Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young are the leads. The latter has been regularly working for the bulk of the 2010s, making Korean drama movies such as The Fault is Not Yours and Mothers. Park, meanwhile, might be recognisable to cinephiles who keep a close eye on the festival circuit, her 2019 movie House of Hummingbird earning plaudits at the Berline International Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival.

You can watch the first trailer below – for less than a minute, it squeezes in a lot of intense, bloody action.

A short official synopsis reads: “A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

Netflix announced the show in 2020 as an original, in partnership with Lee. The streaming service has been riding high on South Korean work of late. Squid Game was a massive success for the platform, Hellbound was met with positive reception, and #Alive is one of the best zombie movies of recent times. Here’s hoping this continues the trend and introduces audiences to more great creators from the region.

All of Us are Dead arrives on January 28 – have a look at the best horror movies on Netflix for other chilling choices.