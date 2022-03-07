Don’t Breathe’s Fede Álvarez is rebooting Alien

Fede Álvarez, the filmmaker behind the horror movie Don’t Breathe and the 2013 Evil Dead remake, is heading to space for his next project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Álvarez is set to write and direct a new Alien movie based on Ridley Scott’s iconic sci-fi series for 20th Century Studios.

In 1979 the first Alien movie was released, telling the story of a space crew who encounter a deadly extra-terrestrial loose onboard their ship. Following its premiere, the action movie became a box-office hit, won an academy award for best visual effects, and has managed to stand the test of time thanks to its dedicated fan base. There is no denying that the Alien franchise has become a staple in pop culture, spawning six movies, videogames, and even an upcoming TV series produced by FX.

Álvarez, like many, turned out to be a firm fan of Scott’s franchise and casually pitched the upcoming film to the director years ago. Luckily it looks like Álvarez’s pitch wasn’t for nothing, and now the filmmaker is rebooting the Alien cinematic franchise with Scott personally producing the project.

Currently, no plot details about Álvarez’s Alien movie have been revealed yet. However, it is said to be a standalone film instead of continuing Scott’s original franchise. The new science fiction movie is intended to hit the streaming service Hulu as part of 20th Century Studio’s ongoing plan to makeover ten films a year for the Disney owned platform.

Having the horror sci-fi series in the hands of Álvarez is a somewhat safe call for the studio, which has a history of revitalising legacy IPs. The filmmaker recently created the story for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Netflix movie, and handled the remake of the famed Sam Raimi film Evil Dead. We are curious to see how the filmmaker will handle yet another iconic franchise reboot.

For more screams, here is our guide to the best monster movies of all time.